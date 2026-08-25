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Home / Gurugram / Service road caves in at Gurugram's IFFCO Chowk again, GMDA’s sewer line suspected

Service road caves in at Gurugram's IFFCO Chowk again, GMDA’s sewer line suspected

20-year-old water pipeline beneath the flyover had earlier triggered GMDA warning

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:44 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Cave-in of the service road at the IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram on Tuesday.
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A portion of the service road at IFFCO Chowk, one of Gurugram’s busiest junctions, caved in on Monday following heavy rain in the city.

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Preliminary findings suggest the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) main sewer line, which runs directly beneath the affected stretch, is the likely cause.

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Traffic police reached the spot soon after the cave-in was reported and put up temporary barricading to prevent any accident, diverting vehicles onto alternative routes. GMDA has been informed of the development, though the authority is yet to issue a formal statement on repair timelines or on whether the sewer line will be inspected for damage.

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This is not the first time IFFCO Chowk’s infrastructure has been flagged for exactly this risk. In December, GMDA had written to the National Highways Authority of India warning of a possible cave-in on the IFFCO flyover, pointing to a 20-year-old master water pipeline running beneath the retaining wall. That warning came two days after a similar collapse on the Sohna elevated highway, caused by a sewage drain giving way underneath it. GMDA had cautioned that a leak in the pipeline could damage the flyover and cut water supply to large parts of the city.

The junction’s flyover has a documented history of such failures. In August 2021, its retaining wall had collapsed after a sewage drain below it was damaged during heavy rain, and repairs were carried out before it was reopened to traffic. More recently, a 40-foot-long crack appeared in the expansion joint of the IFFCO Chowk parallel flyover, prompting NHAI to install barriers and begin emergency sealing work.

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Monday’s cave-in fits the same broader pattern seen elsewhere in the city, where utility lines laid under roads without adequate backfilling or maintenance tend to give way in the first heavy spells of the monsoon.

For now, traffic police are managing the junction through barricading, while GMDA’s inspection and repair of the site are awaited.

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