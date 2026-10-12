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Home / Gurugram / Seven members of ‘Gulel’ gang held after encounter in Faridabad

Seven members of ‘Gulel’ gang held after encounter in Faridabad

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:18 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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The arrested gang members in the custody of the Faridabad police.
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The Faridabad police nabbed seven members of an interstate “Gulel” gang involved in dacoity and robbery after an encounter last night.

Two out of the seven members sustained gunshot wounds to their legs during the cross-firing, and were admitted to hospital.

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“The accused gang members used to travel from Madhya Pradesh to Faridabad to conduct reconnaissance of houses and would return to their home state after committing crimes. The accused used to throw marble through slingshot to detect the presence of people inside ahouse. If there was no response from within, they would attempt to break in. One country-made pistol and two cartridges, two large knives, two iron rods used for breaking down doors, two slingshots, and 17 marbles were seized from their possession,” said Aman Yadav, ACP crime, Faridabad.

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According to the police, on Saturday night, the team of the Sector 16 crime branch received information that members of a gang from Madhya Pradesh were planning to commit a major crime near the Agra Canal bridge, close to Sotai village. Acting on this information, the police team reached the spot and warned the suspects to stop, but they attempted to flee upon seeing the police. During this time, one of the accused opened fire on the police team. The police retaliated, and two accused, Satbir and Pratap, were shot in the leg. Subsequently, the police team apprehended all seven accused.

The accused were identified as Satbir, Sukhlal, residents of village Rushia Tapra in District Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, Pratap, Betal, Dhan Singh, Devdhar and Harbir, residents of village Kanera, District Guna, Madhya Pradesh.

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The Madhya Pradesh Police has also announced a reward of Rs 15,000 for the arrest of the accused Pratap. Eight cases are registered against Pratap, two against Betal, and four against Dhan Singh.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that the gang was active on an interstate level. Members of the gang would travel from Madhya Pradesh to other states to conduct reconnaissance of homes and, when they saw an opportunity, commit robberies, thefts and robberies. After the crime, the accused would return to Madhya Pradesh. The gang has already committed crimes across several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh. We are questioning the accused and efforts are being made to determine how many crimes the gang has committed so far in Faridabad and the surrounding areas,” said ACP Yadav.

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