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Home / Gurugram / Sohna tops Gurugram’s SIR anomaly rate, one in five voters flagged

Sohna tops Gurugram’s SIR anomaly rate, one in five voters flagged

57,507 anomalies recorded against total elector base of 3,03,243

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 03:09 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Across Gurugram district’s four constituencies, 2,17,080 voters have been flagged under the anomalies category.
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Sohna has recorded the highest voter anomaly rate among Gurugram’s four Assembly constituencies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with nearly one in five voters flagged, well above Badshahpur, which has the largest raw number of anomalies but a lower overall rate, according to data from the District Election Office.

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According to the draft electoral rolls published by Gurugram's District Election Office on July 31, Sohna recorded 57,507 anomalies against a total elector base of 3,03,243 as per the June 1 rolls, an anomaly rate of nearly 19 per cent. Badshahpur, despite recording a higher absolute count of 68,893 anomalies, has a base of 5,41,895 voters, bringing its rate to under 13 per cent, lower than both Sohna and Pataudi.

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Across the district’s four constituencies, 2,17,080 voters have been flagged under the anomalies category and 19,206 as unmapped, while 4,53,468 voters have been left out of the draft rolls entirely for failing to submit enumeration forms by the July 24 deadline. Notices will be issued to all such voters, with a family member required to appear with documents on a specified date and venue, according to a notification.

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The SIR was ordered by the Election Commission of India on May 14 under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, covering 16 states and three UTs. In Haryana, the enumeration phase began June 15, and the district’s total electorate stood at 11,01,955 as of July 31.

Voters missing from the rolls or flagged as anomalies can file claims and objections between July 31 and August 30, using Form 6 for inclusion and Form 8 for correction or transfer, either through Booth Level Officers or the ECI’s Voters Portal. The ECI has also allowed recognised political parties to appoint Booth Level Agents to work alongside Booth Level Officers during the process.

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The District Election Office has appealed to all eligible voters to cooperate with Booth Level Officers during verification visits and to confirm that their names and those of family members appear correctly in the rolls.

Anomaly Rate by Assembly Constituency (AC)

ACTotal Electors (01.06.26)AnomaliesAnomaly Rate
Sohna3,03,24357,50718.97%
Pataudi2,59,69639,05215.04%
Badshahpur5,41,89568,89312.71%
Gurgaon4,50,20051,86911.52%
District Total15,55,0342,17,08013.96%

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