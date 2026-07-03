Speeding Baleno leaves 2 hospitalised in Gurugram, three youths flee scene

The havoc of speed was once again witnessed in Gurugram on Friday morning. Two people, including a graphic designer, were critically injured after a speeding car (Baleno) ran over them while they were standing by the roadside in the Sector 75 area on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR).

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The impact was so severe that both young men were flung into the air before crashing to the ground. A video of the incident surfaced and went viral on social media.

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The injured are being treated in a hospital and are therefore not fit to give a statement yet.

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The three youths who were speeding the car fled the scene at high speed instead of helping the victims, who were writhing in pain from their injuries.

An FIR was registered at the Badshahpur police station.

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According to the police, the incident took place at around 6.09 a.m. on Friday morning in the Sector 75 area on SPR.

Shankar Singh, a graphic designer from Noida, was standing by the roadside in Gurugram’s Sector 75, waiting for a friend.

Another young man was also sitting there with him near a green belt between the roads.

Suddenly, a speeding car bearing a temporary registration number struck both of them.

The video clearly shows that after the collision, three young men stepped out of the vehicle, began moving the injured youths to the side and reversed their car.

Soon after, bystanders also gathered at the scene and took the injured to the hospital and informed the police.

Police inspected the site and recorded the statements of eyewitnesses.

“An FIR has been registered, and we are searching for the three accused who fled in the car. We are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed on nearby roads and at intersections. The injured are not fit to give a statement, and we are trying to nab the accused,” said Naveen Sharma, ACP Crime.