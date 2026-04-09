Speeding car collides with divider on Dwarka Expressway; driver seriously injured

A speeding Toyota car lost control and collided with a divider on the Dwarka Expressway in the Sector 1-4 area late on Wednesday night.

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Officials said the driver sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital.

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Eyewitnesses said the car was travelling at a very high speed from Delhi towards Gurugram. At a turn on the expressway, the driver lost control, causing the car to crash directly into the divider.

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The impact severely damaged the front portion of the vehicle. Passersby immediately alerted the police and ambulance services.

Police teams reached the spot and transported the injured driver to a nearby private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. The identity of the driver has not yet been disclosed, though some documents were recovered from the car.

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A senior police officer stated that the Quick Response Team (QRT) reached the scene promptly after receiving information. A crane was called to remove the car from the expressway, and a further investigation is underway.