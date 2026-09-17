Speeding car kills 2 labourers, injures 2 others working on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram

Two persons were killed and three others, including the car driver, were injured after a speeding car hit four labourers on Dwarka Expressway near Shri Ram Chowk in the wee hours today.

According to the police, the accident occurred in the wee hours today while work was under way to install iron grills to secure a divider near Shriram Chowk on Dwarka Expressway. All four youths were engaged in the installation process. After successfully positioning the grill, two of them were tightening the screws while the other two stood holding it in place.

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A speeding car coming from the direction of Delhi ploughed straight into the youths who were standing by the crash barrier. The impact was so severe that two of the youths died on the spot. Meanwhile, the other two youths who were tightening a screw, upon seeing the car heading towards them, had leapt over the green belt in the middle of the expressway to save themselves, but speeding car veered out of control and struck them too. The car then came to a halt after crashing into a wall. The car driver also sustained serious injuries and the vehicle was badly damaged.

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Following the accident, locals and the police admitted the three injured to Vibrant Hospital, where their condition remains critical. The police have impounded the car and initiated an investigation.

The deceased were identified as Bijendra and Pappu, natives of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. The Bajghera police took possession of both bodies and sent them for a post-mortem examination.

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Gross negligence on the part of the contractor carrying out work on the expressway has come to light following the accident. According to eyewitnesses, despite the work being conducted on a busy, high-speed expressway, no robust safety measures had been put in place. Neither reflective warning signs nor proper barricading were installed at the site.

“Both bodies were sent to the mortuary and the injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The families of all those involved have been informed and their arrival is awaited. A further probe is under way and action will be taken as per law,” said a senior police officer of Bajghera police station.