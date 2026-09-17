DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Speeding car kills 2 labourers, injures 2 others working on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram

Speeding car kills 2 labourers, injures 2 others working on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram

The driver, who was coming from the Delhi side, was also injured in the accident

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:44 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accident site on Dwarka Expressway near Shri Ram Chowk in Gurugram on Thursday.
Advertisement

Two persons were killed and three others, including the car driver, were injured after a speeding car hit four labourers on Dwarka Expressway near Shri Ram Chowk in the wee hours today.

According to the police, the accident occurred in the wee hours today while work was under way to install iron grills to secure a divider near Shriram Chowk on Dwarka Expressway. All four youths were engaged in the installation process. After successfully positioning the grill, two of them were tightening the screws while the other two stood holding it in place.

Advertisement

A speeding car coming from the direction of Delhi ploughed straight into the youths who were standing by the crash barrier. The impact was so severe that two of the youths died on the spot. Meanwhile, the other two youths who were tightening a screw, upon seeing the car heading towards them, had leapt over the green belt in the middle of the expressway to save themselves, but speeding car veered out of control and struck them too. The car then came to a halt after crashing into a wall. The car driver also sustained serious injuries and the vehicle was badly damaged.

Advertisement

Following the accident, locals and the police admitted the three injured to Vibrant Hospital, where their condition remains critical. The police have impounded the car and initiated an investigation.

The deceased were identified as Bijendra and Pappu, natives of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. The Bajghera police took possession of both bodies and sent them for a post-mortem examination.

Advertisement

Gross negligence on the part of the contractor carrying out work on the expressway has come to light following the accident. According to eyewitnesses, despite the work being conducted on a busy, high-speed expressway, no robust safety measures had been put in place. Neither reflective warning signs nor proper barricading were installed at the site.

“Both bodies were sent to the mortuary and the injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The families of all those involved have been informed and their arrival is awaited. A further probe is under way and action will be taken as per law,” said a senior police officer of Bajghera police station.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts