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Home / Gurugram / Speeding Thar rams into motorcycle at Gurugram red light, 1 dead

Speeding Thar rams into motorcycle at Gurugram red light, 1 dead

Driver flees scene; police launch probe with help of CCTV footage

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 06:07 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Thar rams into bike in Gurugram, kills 1, seriously injures another
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The havoc caused by speeding Thar vehicles was once again witnessed in Gurugram when the driver of a speeding black Thar rammed into a stationary motorcycle from behind at the Genpact red light. One person riding the motorcycle died in the accident, while another sustained serious injuries. The Thar driver fled the scene with the vehicle.

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver at the Sector 53 police station.

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The complaint was filed by Mohammad Naieem, who lives with his relatives in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar and works in POP and wall putty. His relative, Mohammad Idris, a native of Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, also lives nearby. On Saturday night, around 10.05 pm, they were returning to Malviya Nagar after finishing work in the M3M area.

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Naieem was riding pillion on his contractor Ashiq Ali’s Splendor motorcycle along with his friend Ranjeet Yadav. Another motorcycle, carrying Idris and Ashiq Ali, was travelling ahead of them.

The two motorcycles stopped at the red light near Genpact. Just then, a speeding black Thar approached from behind and rammed into Idris and Ashiq Ali’s motorcycle. The impact flung both riders, along with the motorcycle, onto the road.

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Instead of stopping, the Thar driver fled the scene.

Naieem and Ranjeet, with the help of passersby, rushed both injured men to a nearby hospital. As their condition was critical, they were referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where doctors declared Idris dead. Ashiq Ali is undergoing treatment.

“Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the unidentified Thar driver. We are trying to identify the vehicle and the driver with the help of CCTV footage from the area. The accused will be arrested soon,” said a senior police officer.

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