STF Haryana deports Kaushal-Bambiha Gang member Gaurav Gadoli from UAE

The Special Task Force (STF) arrested Gaurav Gadoli, the brother-in-law of notorious gangster Kaushal Chaudhary and an active member of the Kaushal-Bambiha Gang, after deporting him from the UAE to India on Monday. Gaurav had fled India in 2023 and was allegedly operating the gang’s activities from abroad.

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A senior STF officer said this was the 13th successful deportation secured by STF Haryana in 2026. Earlier, Sahil Chauhan, an associate of the Kaushal-Bambiha Gang with 16 cases of heinous crimes registered against him, was deported from Thailand by STF Haryana on April 10.

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According to the STF, Gaurav alias Gaurav Gadoli, a resident of Gadoli Khurd village, is an active member of the Kaushal-Bambiha Gang headed by gangster Kaushal Chaudhary. He allegedly played a significant role in facilitating extortion, criminal conspiracy and other organised criminal activities while operating from abroad.

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For the past three years, Gaurav had allegedly been living abroad, primarily in Dubai and Georgia, and facilitated several criminal activities in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan by arranging “dabba calls” for absconding gangster Pawan Shokeen.

Gaurav is the brother-in-law of Kaushal Chaudhary and the brother of Manisha, an active associate and the wife of Kaushal. During previous investigations, it was revealed that Gaurav and Manisha allegedly played a key role in recruiting new members and managing the gang’s financial network.

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The gangster’s travel history revealed that he left India on November 30, 2023, from Lucknow Airport to Dubai on Flight No. IX-193. He allegedly travelled on a fraudulently obtained passport in the name of Sahil Yadav, a resident of Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, bearing Passport No. Y9693105. A total of six cases, including those related to extortion, attempt to murder, the Arms Act and organised crime, are registered against him.

“The notorious gangster was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) on October 14, 2022, and a lookout circular (LOC) was issued against him. With the assistance of various Central and international agencies, the accused was successfully traced, detained and deported from Dubai. The successful deportation of Gaurav alias Gaurav Gadoli is another significant achievement in the sustained crackdown against organised crime, and such operations will continue in the future,” said B. Satheesh Balan, IG, STF, Haryana.

He added that the deportation was made possible through sustained coordination between Haryana Police, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the CBI, New Delhi, and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Due to these efforts, the extradition arrest request was processed and approved in a short time. The successful deportation of Gaurav Gadoli highlights STF Haryana’s strong international coordination and commitment to bringing back fugitives involved in organised crime.

“A proposal has been submitted by STF Haryana to the Director General of Police, Haryana, seeking approval for declaring a reward of US $10,000 each on four foreign-based gangsters—Himanshu Bhau, Rohit Godara, Randeep Malik and Anil Pandit. These accused are involved in multiple cases of organised crime, including extortion, targeted killings and other heinous offences. They are operating from abroad and continue to orchestrate criminal activities in Haryana and other parts of India through their associates. The proposed reward aims to encourage the sharing of credible and actionable intelligence regarding their whereabouts, movements or activities,” IG Balan added.