Haryana's first technology-driven bird census is set to begin at Sultanpur National Park, with forest officials installing AI-enabled cameras at two watchtowers to track bird movement, migration trends and habitat shifts across the wetland.

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Unlike conventional bird counts, which rely on manual observation over a single day or a few hours, the new system will use AI cameras and drone surveys to generate continuous data over weeks. Officials said the setup was expected to be operational before peak migratory season begins.

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Gurugram Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) RK Jangra said the watchtowers had been positioned to cover both water bodies and surrounding land, giving the AI cameras a wide vantage point. "The drone surveillance will help enable a more accurate census," he said.

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The AI system will be used to identify rare and threatened species, including bar-headed geese, pintails and spoonbills, and flag early signs of habitat stress such as changes in water spread, vegetation cover and bird-use patterns. It will also capture flock activity in zones difficult to access during ground surveys, helping build a long-term database on how climate change and other pressures are reshaping migration timing.

Sultanpur draws more than 250 bird species through the year, over 100 of them migratory, including northern pintails, bar-headed geese, shovelers, spoonbills, storks and several raptor species. Bird numbers have fluctuated in recent years. The 2025 Asian Waterbird Census counted 2,593 migratory birds across 48 species, down marginally from 2,686 birds across 43 species in 2024, and sharply lower than the 6,036 birds across 61 species recorded in 2023.

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Officials said that from October, the AI-driven census will track annual shifts in species composition and population, helping fine-tune decisions on water levels, vegetation management and visitor movement within the park. The move comes amid growing concern over shifting migration patterns linked to delayed monsoons, warmer winters, shrinking wetlands and rising human disturbance — factors increasingly tied to changes in the timing and movement of migratory birds across north India.

Bird expert Pankaj Gupta, who led this year's 'Big Bird Day' count at Sultanpur, welcomed the move but said monitoring needs to extend beyond the park. "The data collection activity is a good initiative, but it needs to be expanded to Chandu as well, to understand migration patterns more precisely. Technology can help authorities respond before it's too late. It will be helpful for birders if the department can share live-streaming — if we can get access, we can also analyse migration patterns and other issues," he said.