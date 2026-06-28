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Home / Gurugram / SUV driver flees without paying for petrol worth Rs 6,000 in Gurugram

SUV driver flees without paying for petrol worth Rs 6,000 in Gurugram

Incident at Yash Filling Station caught on CCTV. Delivery hose attached to the car snapped.

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:32 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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SUV captured in CCTV footage.
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A driver of a black Scorpio allegedly duped petrol pump staff after getting fuel worth Rs 6,000 filled into his vehicle before fleeing without making the payment. The manager of the petrol pump, located on the Pataudi-Bilaspur Road, has lodged a complaint at the Bilaspur police station.

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The entire incident was captured on the petrol pump’s CCTV cameras. The footage shows the driver stepping out of the vehicle and behaving normally before suddenly speeding away without making any payment. As the vehicle accelerated, the delivery hose snapped, causing petrol to spray into the air and leaving the staff present shocked.

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The incident took place late on Thursday night at Yash Filling Station on the Pataudi-Bilaspur Road. Refuelling operations were underway as usual when a gleaming black Scorpio arrived at the petrol pump. The driver asked the attendant to fill the vehicle with petrol. As soon as the salesman inserted the nozzle into the fuel tank and began dispensing fuel, the driver stepped out of the vehicle and waited beside it.

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“As soon as the petrol pump display reached Rs 6,000 and the tank was full, the young man quickly got back into the driver’s seat. Before the salesman could remove the nozzle from the SUV or ask for payment, the accused started the vehicle, accelerated sharply and sped away. The driver drove off so quickly that the petrol pump’s delivery hose was dragged along with the vehicle before snapping,” said Jagbeer Singh Tanwar, owner of the petrol pump.

A senior police officer said that after receiving the complaint, the police launched an investigation and are trying to identify the registration number of the black Scorpio from the CCTV footage. CCTV cameras installed on nearby roads and areas are also being examined. The accused will be arrested soon, the officer added.

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