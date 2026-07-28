Cab driver kills auto-rickshaw driver over road dispute in Gurugram; held

Gurugram Police arrested a cab driver for allegedly murdering an auto-rickshaw driver with an iron rod following a dispute over giving way on the road in the Udyog Vihar area. The iron rod used in the crime and the car were recovered from his possession.

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According to the police, they received information about a quarrel between an auto-rickshaw driver and a taxi driver near Peepal Chowk in Udyog Vihar on Monday. A police team reached the spot but found that the injured person had already been shifted to a hospital.

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On Tuesday, the police received information from the hospital that an injured person identified as Arvind (32), a resident of Tauli village in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, and currently residing in Jharsa village, Gurugram, had succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

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The police team reached the hospital, where the deceased’s brother stated that Arvind worked as an auto-rickshaw driver in Gurugram. On Monday, he received information that his brother had been involved in a quarrel near Peepal Chowk. When he reached the spot, he learned that his brother had already been taken to the hospital.

At the hospital, while Arvind was still conscious, he told his brother that he had a dispute with a car driver over giving way on the road. During the altercation, the car driver allegedly struck him on the head with an iron rod and fled after threatening to kill him. Arvind later died during treatment due to the injuries sustained in the assault.

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Based on the complaint, a murder case was registered at Udyog Vihar Police Station on Tuesday, and the police arrested the accused from Delhi within hours. The accused was identified as Dalip (32), a resident of Vijay Nagar, Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar, West Delhi.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that he works as a taxi driver. On Monday night at around 8 pm, he got into an argument with the deceased auto-rickshaw driver, Arvind, over giving way on the road. During the quarrel, he allegedly assaulted Arvind on the head with an iron rod, resulting in fatal injuries. The iron rod used in the crime and the car used by the accused were recovered from his possession. We are questioning the accused,” said a senior police officer.