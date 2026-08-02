Teenager raped, impregnated by friend in Gurugram

A 17-year-old girl from Delhi was allegedly raped by her friend at a hotel in Gurugram. The matter came to light after the victim got pregnant.

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According to the police, the victim is a native of Samastipur, Bihar, currently residing in a rented accommodation in Delhi’s Vikas Nagar with her family. She had known the accused since 2025. It is alleged that between January 1 and March 22, 2026, the accused took her multiple times to a hotel in Sikanderpur on Gurugram’s MG Road, where he raped her.

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Recently, when the teenager fell ill, her family took her to the hospital. A medical examination confirmed that she was pregnant. As she was a minor, the hospital administration informed the police. Subsequently, a zero FIR was registered at Delhi’s Ranhola police station.

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Following the zero FIR, a case was registered under Section 64(1) of the BNS and Section 6 of the POCSO Act at the DLF Phase-1 police station. “We are investigating the matter and hotel records are being scrutinised. The accused will be arrested soon,” said a senior police official.