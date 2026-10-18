Thai woman arrested with 14.8 grams of narcotic substance in Gurugram

The Gurugram unit of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) on Sunday arrested a Thai woman with 14.8 grams of MDMA during a raid at a residential premises in Block C of Sushant Lok, Gurugram. The contraband was allegedly concealed in a bag placed behind an LED television. The HSNCB is now investigating a possible visa overstay and suspected drug trafficking links.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and investigators are examining the source of the seized substance, the accused’s alleged contacts and possible links to a wider drug distribution network.

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Inspector Naveen Kumar, in-charge of the HSNCB Gurugram unit, said the team had received confidential information indicating that a foreign national residing in Block C of Sushant Lok was allegedly involved in the illicit sale of MDMA. Acting on the information, the team conducted a raid at the identified premises and apprehended the woman with the assistance of a female police official.

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The woman identified herself as Wanvisa Sansarn, a native of Thailand. During a search of the premises, the team recovered a transparent polythene packet containing a substance identified as MDMA from a bag concealed behind an LED television. The total weight, including the polythene packaging, was recorded as 14.8 grams on a digital weighing scale.

According to officials, the woman had entered India on a tourist visa, which reportedly expired in 2025. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding her stay in India, her current residential arrangements and her activities during the period in question.

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Officials said the woman had reportedly been staying at a friend’s residence in Sushant Lok for approximately one week and was expected to move to another location. The police are seeking to establish whether the friend or any other individuals had a role in procuring, storing or distributing the recovered MDMA.

HSNCB Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Rajender Kumar Meena said the Bureau was continuing its sustained efforts to curb the illicit trafficking and distribution of narcotic substances.

“The facts emerging from the present case, including the accused’s alleged contacts and activities, are being examined, and further action would be taken in accordance with the evidence and applicable law. An FIR has been registered at Sushant Lok Police Station under Section 22 (c) of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is under way to establish the origin of the seized substance and ascertain the possible involvement of other individuals,” Meena added.