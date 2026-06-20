Tight security in place in Gurugram and Faridabad ahead of NEET-UG retest

The administrations of Gurugram and Faridabad have intensified security and logistical arrangements ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, with over 13,000 medical aspirants expected to appear across the two districts amid heightened vigilance following the nationwide paper leak controversy.

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In Gurugram, the district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) around examination centres to prevent unlawful gatherings and ensure the smooth conduct of the exam. Authorities have warned against the use of unfair means, dissemination of rumours, or any activity that could disrupt the examination process. Gurugram has 18 examination centres and around 6,875 candidates are expected to appear for the re-test.

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Meanwhile, Faridabad has finalised elaborate arrangements for more than 6,000 candidates. District officials have conducted inspections of examination centres and reviewed security, transportation, power supply, sanitation and medical support facilities. Special emphasis has been placed on ensuring uninterrupted electricity, drinking water availability, CCTV surveillance and adequate deployment of police personnel.

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The heightened preparedness follows directions issued by Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, who recently chaired a high-level review meeting with district administrations, police officials and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

District authorities have been instructed to maintain close coordination among education, health, transport and law enforcement departments to ensure a hassle-free examination experience for candidates.

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Across the country, the Centre and NTA have introduced unprecedented security measures for the re-exam. These include Aadhaar-based biometric verification, CCTV monitoring, GPS-enabled transportation of confidential materials, police escorts, social media surveillance and deployment of additional security personnel. More than 22 lakh candidates are expected to take the examination nationwide.

Officials in both Gurugram and Faridabad have appealed to candidates to reach centres well before reporting time and carry all required documents, including admit cards and valid photo identification, to avoid last-minute inconvenience.