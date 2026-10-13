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Home / Gurugram / Truck with 242 pending challans worth Rs 35 lakh impounded in Gurugram

Truck with 242 pending challans worth Rs 35 lakh impounded in Gurugram

Vehicle seized by the city's traffic police during checking drive near Bilaspur Chowk after driver failed to produce necessary documents

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:01 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Gurugram trucker racks up 242 pending challans worth over Rs 35 lakh
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The Gurugram Traffic Police impounded a truck with 242 pending challans amounting to Rs 35.43 lakh. The vehicle was seized during a checking drive near Bilaspur Chowk on Tuesday.

According to the police, the Gurugram Traffic Police is continuously conducting special enforcement drives against motorists violating traffic rules. Under these drives, action is being taken in accordance with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, against vehicle owners who have failed to pay their pending traffic challans for a long time. Vehicle owners are also being made aware of the importance of paying pending challans on time and adhering to traffic rules.

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On Tuesday, ASI Prashant, Zonal Officer at Bilaspur Chowk, inspected a vehicle during routine checking. A truck was stopped, and the driver was asked to produce the vehicle documents. However, the driver failed to produce any documents.

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“During the inspection, a total of 242 pending challans were found against the vehicle under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, amounting to a total penalty of Rs 35,43,800. In view of the large number of pending challans, the Gurugram Traffic Police took the necessary action as per the law and impounded the truck,” a senior traffic police officer said.

“Gurugram Traffic Police appeals to all vehicle owners and drivers to follow traffic rules, keep all necessary vehicle documents up to date, including valid insurance, a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and other required documents, and ensure timely payment of pending challans. Adherence to traffic rules is essential to preventing road accidents and ensuring the safety of oneself as well as other road users,” said Vikas Verma, spokesperson for the Gurugram Traffic Police.

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