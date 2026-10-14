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Home / Gurugram / Two arrested for kidnapping youth over enmity in Gurugram

Two arrested for kidnapping youth over enmity in Gurugram

Police received information on October 7 that six youths travelling in a car had assaulted a boy named Roni at Labour Chowk in Garhi and forcibly taken him away

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New Delhi, Updated At : 01:47 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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A few months earlier, Roni had a dispute with a youth named Prince over sales-related work. Representative Image/iStock
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Gurugram police have arrested two men for allegedly kidnapping a 23-year-old youth after assaulting him over previous enmity.

Two wooden sticks allegedly used in the crime have also been recovered from their possession.

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The accused have been identified as Nitin (20), a resident of Pathraw village in Mahendragarh district, and Khush alias Manjeet (19), a resident of Marot village in Jhajjar district. Both were residing in Gurugram. They were arrested from Suncity in Hisar on October 10 and subsequently remanded in police custody for three days.

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According to the police, information was received on October 7 that six youths travelling in a car had assaulted a boy named Roni at Labour Chowk in Garhi and forcibly taken him away. A police team reached the spot and inspected the scene. The victim’s family was informed, and his father initially said he would submit a complaint after discussing the matter with his family members.

On October 8, the victim’s father submitted a complaint, stated that his son worked as a salesman. A few months earlier, Roni had a dispute with a youth named Prince over sales-related work. Since then, Prince and his associates had allegedly been harbouring enmity towards his son and had threatened to kill him.

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The complainant further stated that Roni had gone to Garhi to meet a friend around 6 pm on October 7. At approximately 10 pm, the friend called and informed him that six youths had arrived in a car at Garhi Labour Chowk around 8:30 pm, assaulted Roni and abducted him.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 140(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 10 police station.

During interrogation, the police found that Nitin operated a taxi in Gurugram, while Khush worked as a Rapido rider. A few days before the incident, Roni and his friend Sachin alias Kalu had allegedly had a dispute with Nitin and his associate Prince. The accused, harbouring resentment over the dispute, allegedly conspired with their associates to kidnap Vicky and Sachin.

“During the three-day police remand, the accused were questioned regarding the involvement of their other associates in the crime. Based on the information obtained, the police team is making efforts to identify and arrest the remaining accused. The accused will be produced before the court again today. Further investigation is under way”, said Naveen Sharma, ACP (Crime).

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