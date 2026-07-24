Two arrested for robbery in Gurugram

The police have arrested two men for allegedly robbing an auto-rickshaw driver after posing as passengers. Two CNG auto-rickshaws and a mobile phone were recovered from their possession.

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According to the police, the auto-rickshaw driver lodged a complaint at on July 17, stating that while he was driving on the morning of July 16, two men boarded his vehicle on Old Railway Road and asked to be taken to Sohna Chowk.

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Acting on a tip-off, they were identified as Rishabh alias Noni (25), a resident of Nai Basti, Gurugram, and Rishabh, alias Prince, a resident of 4/8 Marla, Model Town, Gurugram.

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They were produced before a court and remanded to two days of police custody. “We are questioning the accused,” a police official said.