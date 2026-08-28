Two arrested over murder of telecom logistics supervisor

Police have arrested two men in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old supervisor at a telecom logistics company, who was allegedly beaten and stabbed with bricks, a knife and an awl in the Farrukhnagar area of Gurugram.

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Police said they received information on Aug. 23 that the body of a man was lying in a vacant plot in a colony in Farrukhnagar. A police team reached the spot and found the man dead, with injury marks on his head, neck and other parts of his body.

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Meanwhile, a man arrived at Farrukhnagar police station to report his nephew missing. Police showed him photographs of the body, following which he identified the deceased as his nephew, Vikas Mishra, a resident of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

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According to a complaint filed by Mishra’s uncle, Vikas worked as a supervisor at Om Telecom Logistics Company in Farrukhnagar. The uncle said he had received information from his village that Vikas’s mobile phone was switched off and that he had not reported to work. He then travelled to Farrukhnagar in search of him and found that Vikas had been assaulted and killed by unknown persons.

A case was registered under the relevant sections at Farrukhnagar police station on the basis of the complaint.

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Police said they arrested two accused, Aamir, 19, and Anoop, 19, from Farrukhnagar on Wednesday in connection with the case.

Aamir is a resident of Rasiari village in Bihar’s Darbhanga district and was living in Gautam Nagar, Gohana, in Haryana’s Sonepat district. Anoop is a resident of Devpura in Gohana, Sonepat.

During interrogation, police found that another accused, Ajay, who was acquainted with Mishra, was also allegedly involved in the crime.

Police said a dispute over an issue led Ajay, along with Aamir and Anoop, to allegedly call Mishra to a vacant plot in the Kachhi Colony area of Farrukhnagar as part of a pre-planned conspiracy on the night of Aug. 23. The three allegedly assaulted him with bricks, a knife and an awl, resulting in his death.

“Both the arrested accused work as labourers, while the deceased was employed as a supervisor at a telecom logistics company in Farrukhnagar. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Ajay allegedly planned the murder and involved his two associates in the crime,” a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

“The main accused Ajay has already been apprehended by Gurugram Police in possession of an illegal weapon and sent to jail. He will be taken on production warrant in accordance with the law and interrogated in detail regarding the motive behind the murder,” the spokesperson added.