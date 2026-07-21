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Home / Gurugram / Two dead, 1 critical after car rams truck on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram

Two dead, 1 critical after car rams truck on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram

The accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when the 3 friends were returning to Delhi after watching the Football World Cup final

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 06:58 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Photo of the deceased. File
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Two friends travelling in a car were killed, while their female friend sustained critical injuries after their vehicle rammed into the rear of a truck on the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram. The injured woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital, where her condition remains critical.

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The accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when the three friends were returning to Delhi after watching the Football World Cup final at a club on Sohna Road. An FIR has been registered against the truck driver at Sector 10 police station.

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According to a complaint lodged by Mohit Sachdeva, a resident of Rewari, his cousin Deepak Malik, along with friends Saksham Sachdeva and Pragati Vashishth, had travelled from Uttam Nagar in Delhi to Gurugram on Monday night to watch the match.

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As their car, i10, approached Pareena Tower on the Dwarka Expressway, the driver of a truck allegedly changed lanes abruptly and applied brakes. The car crashed into the rear of the truck. Deepak Malik (20) and Saksham Sachdeva (22), both residents of Uttam Nagar, died on the spot. Pragati Vashishth, originally from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Uttam Nagar, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital.

Saksham Sachdeva is said to be behind the wheel.

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The complainant alleged that the truck driver fled the scene along with the vehicle after the accident.

It was learnt that Saksham and Pragati worked in the event management sector, while Deepak was a third-year B.Tech Computer Science student at a college in Panipat.

Following information about the crash, a team from the Sector-93 police chowki reached the spot, took custody of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered against an unidentified truck driver under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to trace the truck and its driver.

“We handed over the bodies to the families after the post-mortem. CCTV footage from cameras installed on the Dwarka Expressway is being examined. The truck and its driver have been identified, and the driver will be arrested soon,” said ASI Krishan Kumar, the investigating officer.

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