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Home / Gurugram / Two held for robbing Rapido rider’s scooter

Two held for robbing Rapido rider’s scooter

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Gurugram, Updated At : 12:47 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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The Gurugram police have arrested two men for allegedly robbing a Rapido rider of his scooter after booking a ride through the app. Officials also recovered the knife allegedly used in the crime and two stolen scooters from them.

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The victim told police that at around 3.20 am, he received a Rapido booking and reached Sector 43 to pick up a passenger. One man got onto the scooter, and after they had travelled some distance, he allegedly pulled out a knife and held it to the rider’s neck. Moments later, an accomplice arrived at the spot. The two men threatened the rider and fled with his scooter.

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A crime branch team arrested Satyam Bhatt (19), a native of Dhundhwar village in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, and Mohammad Farman (19), a native of Katra village in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday from Kanhai Dhani village. The accused allegedly confessed to carrying out another similar scooter robbery in the Sector 56 police station area.

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