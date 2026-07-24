Two more held in Gurugram firing case, pistol seized

The police have arrested two more accused in connection with an assault, abduction and firing incident allegedly triggered by an old rivalry. With the latest arrests, the total number of accused held in the case has risen to three. Police have also recovered a country-made pistol allegedly used in the crime.

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According to the police, the victim, who works at a clothes ironing shop in Sector 5 Market, lodged a complaint at Sector-5 police station on July 17. He alleged that at around 3.45 am, while on his way to clean cars in Sheetla Colony, a Swift car rammed into him from behind. Four men then allegedly got out of the vehicle, assaulted him with an iron rod and wooden sticks, forcibly abducted him and snatched his mobile phone and other belongings.

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The accused allegedly dumped him near a canal, fired an aerial shot and fled. A case was subsequently registered at Sector-5 police station.

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During the investigation, the Crime Branch, Sector 39, arrested two more accused from Ambedkar Nagar on Thursday. They were identified as Ramkumar alias Ramu, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Gurugram, and Satyam Srivastava, a resident of Chillamafi village in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district.