DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Two more held in Gurugram firing case, pistol seized

Two more held in Gurugram firing case, pistol seized

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 11:37 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in the custody of Gurugram police
Advertisement

The police have arrested two more accused in connection with an assault, abduction and firing incident allegedly triggered by an old rivalry. With the latest arrests, the total number of accused held in the case has risen to three. Police have also recovered a country-made pistol allegedly used in the crime.

Advertisement

According to the police, the victim, who works at a clothes ironing shop in Sector 5 Market, lodged a complaint at Sector-5 police station on July 17. He alleged that at around 3.45 am, while on his way to clean cars in Sheetla Colony, a Swift car rammed into him from behind. Four men then allegedly got out of the vehicle, assaulted him with an iron rod and wooden sticks, forcibly abducted him and snatched his mobile phone and other belongings.

Advertisement

The accused allegedly dumped him near a canal, fired an aerial shot and fled. A case was subsequently registered at Sector-5 police station.

Advertisement

During the investigation, the Crime Branch, Sector 39, arrested two more accused from Ambedkar Nagar on Thursday. They were identified as Ramkumar alias Ramu, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Gurugram, and Satyam Srivastava, a resident of Chillamafi village in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts