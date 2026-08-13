Unidentified persons open fire inside Gurugram society elevator; case filed

An incident of a gunshot fired inside the elevator at the Prashant Co-operative Group Housing Society in Sector-52 has come to light. The incident was revealed after the elevator was found damaged and CCTV footage from the society was examined.

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The society's management has lodged a complaint with the Sector-53 police station, demanding an immediate investigation and enhanced security measures for the society.

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The society’s president Narendra Singh, in his complaint, said unidentified individuals opened fire inside the society's elevator around 1:00 am on the night of August 8. Since the incident, an atmosphere of fear and insecurity has prevailed in the society.

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“While using the elevator, residents noticed a hole-like mark inside, indicating damage to the lift. Subsequently, CCTV footage was examined, revealing three individuals entering the elevator. A few seconds later, a sound resembling a gunshot was recorded from inside the lift, and a weapon was also spotted in the possession of one of the individuals on the CCTV footage. Residents reported that some unidentified individuals are frequently visiting Flat No. 602 in the society. Weapons have also been seen in their possession”, Singh added in his complaint.

The society management handed over CCTV footage and other evidence related to the incident to the police. They demanded a thorough investigation into the shooting incident inside the elevator and also into the movement of suspicious, armed individuals visiting flat number 602.

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“A complaint was received on Wednesday evening, and the matter is being investigated. The scene of the incident was inspected, and CCTV footage is being examined. Further action will be taken once evidence is found,” said Inspector Narender Kumar, SHO of Sector 53 police station.