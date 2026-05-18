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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Viral SUV stunts create chaos on Dwarka Expressway; police launch hunt for accused

Gurugram: Viral SUV stunts create chaos on Dwarka Expressway; police launch hunt for accused

According to eyewitnesses, three men performed dangerous stunts on SUVs for several kilometres on the expressway

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PTI
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:31 AM May 18, 2026 IST
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After the video went viral, the police are now trying to identify the vehicles based on high-definition cameras installed on the expressway and the video. Video grabs/X
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Three men were seen performing dangerous stunts on SUVs on the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram, and their purported video went viral.

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According to eyewitnesses, they were seen performing stunts continuously for several kilometres on the expressway. Their dangerous manoeuvres, such as speeding, zigzagging, opening windows, and suddenly applying brakes, forced others to slow down.

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The number plates of all three SUVs were allegedly tampered with.

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After the video went viral, the police are now trying to identify the vehicles based on high-definition cameras installed on the expressway and the video. A senior police officer said that once the vehicles are identified, action will be taken against the accused.

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