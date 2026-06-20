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Home / Gurugram / Viral video of youths climbing Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Nuh sparks outrage, police launch action

Viral video of youths climbing Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Nuh sparks outrage, police launch action

The video, which has been widely shared across social media platforms over the past two days, shows the youths sitting on the shoulders of the Gandhi statue at Gandhi Park while posing for photographs and recording a reel

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Nuh, Updated At : 12:50 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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A still from a viral video.
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A video showing two youths climbing onto a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Nuh district's historic Ghaseda village has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and prompting police to initiate action against those involved.

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The video, which has been widely shared across social media platforms over the past two days, shows the youths sitting on the shoulders of the Gandhi statue at Gandhi Park while posing for photographs and recording a reel. The footage drew sharp criticism from users, social organisations and local residents, who termed the act “disrespectful” to the Father of the Nation and demanded strict action.

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As the video gained traction online, several users tagged Nuh Police and called for the identification and prosecution of the youths. Many described the incident as an insult to a national icon and urged the authorities to ensure that such acts are not repeated.

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Taking cognisance of the viral video, Nuh Police issued a statement on its official social media handles, assuring that strict action would be taken. The police said disrespect towards Mahatma Gandhi's statue was not merely an act against a monument but an affront to the values and ideals he represented.

Officials said a case was being prepared under relevant legal provisions and efforts were under way to identify the youths seen in the video. The accused would be arrested once identified, the police added.

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The incident has attracted particular attention because Ghaseda holds historical significance in India's freedom movement and Partition-era history. Mahatma Gandhi had visited the village during the Partition period and appealed to Muslims to remain in India, making the village a symbol of communal harmony and Gandhian thought.

The viral video has reignited debate over the growing trend of creating social media content at public monuments without regard for their historical and cultural significance. The police have appealed to youngsters to act responsibly and refrain from producing online content that disrespects national symbols or public property.

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