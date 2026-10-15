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Home / Gurugram / 'Want weekly pollution reports': Rao Narbir orders before GRAP in NCR

'Want weekly pollution reports': Rao Narbir orders before GRAP in NCR

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:00 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Several parts of Gurugram regularly face waterlogging. file
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Haryana Forest, Environment and Wildlife Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Thursday directed the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to submit weekly reports on air pollution control measures in the NCR, including Gurugram. He said the steps must be visible on the ground even before the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) comes into force.

The minister chaired a review meeting at the PWD Rest House in Gurugram with HSPCB officials from Gurugram, Rewari, Nuh and Mahendragarh districts. Regional Officers, Assistant Environmental Engineers, Scientists (B) and other officers were present.

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Narbir Singh said the PM had recently directed improvements in civic amenities in Gurugram during a meeting with the state’s MLAs. As a public representative, he said, he was accountable to the city’s residents, and effective pollution control was needed across the NCR.

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He said the weekly HSPCB reports would allow reviews and corrective action. Based on them, municipal corporations and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) would be directed to take further measures.

He also asked for more HSPCB officers and staff in NCR districts. The aim is to strengthen identification of pollution sources, regular inspections and compliance with prescribed norms, he said.

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Officials were asked to pay particular attention to construction sites, ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants and road cleaning arrangements, which are major sources of dust pollution. He said the departments concerned must work in coordination.

He also directed officials to collect samples from different locations across pollution levels and categories, regularly monitor Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), and collect and test as many samples as possible from bulk waste generators

Taking action merely as a formality will not be enough, he said, adding that regular monitoring, time-bound reviews and effective implementation were essential. He also sought suggestions from the officials on improving the pollution control arrangements.

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