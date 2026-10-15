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Home / Gurugram / Wanted cow smuggler, ATM thief killed in encounter in Gurugram

Wanted cow smuggler, ATM thief killed in encounter in Gurugram

In 2018, Advani had managed to escape from the custody of the Gurugram Crime Branch, as per the police

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:45 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Shahid, alias Advani, a wanted criminal involved in cow smuggling and the uprooting of ATMs was killed near Sohna, during an encounter with the CIA team of Nuh police. He was a resident of Kharkhari village in the Tauru area of Nuh district.

According to the police, the encounter took place near Silani village near Sohna in Gurugram this morning. The CIA Nuh team had been persistently pursuing Advani. During the pursuit, the police team moved towards Gurugram district. Near Silani village in Sohna area, the police cornered Advani. An encounter ensued between the police and the criminal. During cross-firing, Advani was killed after receiving a bullet shot.

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According to the police, in 2018, Advani managed to escape from the custody of the Gurugram Crime Branch. Since then, police forces from various states had been searching for him. Several serious criminal cases were registered against Advani, and he had managed to evade police capture for a long time. The police have described this encounter as a major success.

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“Advani was a notorious criminal. He was accused of being involved in several cases, including cattle smuggling and the uprooting of ATM machines. Following the encounter, the police examined the crime scene. Further action in the matter is under way,” said the spokesperson for Nuh police.

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