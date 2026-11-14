Watch: Gurugram couple shares terrifying video of Diwali night car chase; police take note

A couple has alleged that the occupants of a van chased their car for nearly 1 km on Darbaripur Road, near Sector 70 in Gurugram, on Diwali night. Gurugram police have since sought details from them after the incident attracted attention on social media.

Shubham Jain and his wife posted dashcam footage and CCTV visuals from the entrance of their housing society on X on Saturday. According to the post, the incident took place at around 11.55 pm.

Jain said he initially assumed that another vehicle was trying to overtake them. However, the van allegedly moved ahead of their car and braked suddenly, while its occupants appeared to prepare to step out.

That was when the couple realised the seriousness of the situation. Instead of stopping, they sped towards their society, with the van following them. Jain claimed that the occupants made several attempts to force their car to stop.

Advertisement

Security guards stopped the van at the society gate. The video shows a man arguing with a guard. Jain said the occupants remained there for about 20 minutes, arguing with the security staff, before leaving.

He alleged that one of the men in the van warned them that there would be consequences if their car was seen in the area again. Jain noted that the stretch is about 1 km from a police station and is located in a rapidly developing area known for its premium housing projects. He questioned why residents who pay taxes should have to depend on private security for their safety.

He added that friends and family had advised him to remain silent, fearing that filing a complaint could affect the family's freedom of movement. He also claimed that security guards told him such incidents were common and that the man in the van was a local resident, advising him not to engage with them.

Advertisement

Responding to the post on X on Saturday morning, Gurugram police said they had taken note of the incident. They asked Jain to share details of his registered complaint and contact information via direct message to enable prompt action.