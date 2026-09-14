Who is biker Siya? Why do women riders cover their faces as Gurugram road-rage video sparks outrage

A viral road-rage video involving a woman biker on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road has sparked outrage on social media, with Gurugram Police taking suo motu cognisance of the incident and registering an FIR.

The woman, identified on social media as Siya, also known as Sia or by the Instagram handle @rebelwheels_sia_, is a motorcyclist from Gurugram. She was reportedly riding an Aprilia RS 457 with a group of fellow riders when the alleged incident took place.

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What happened to biker Siya?

According to allegations made in a video shared on social media, a car bearing registration number HR 30 Y 4949 allegedly followed the group while they were riding on Golf Course Road.

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The occupants of the car allegedly behaved inappropriately and appeared to be intoxicated. Siya has alleged that she asked them to maintain their distance.

The car allegedly overtook her motorcycle and hit it from behind. The impact reportedly threw Siya onto the road, while the car allegedly dragged her motorcycle for several metres before fleeing the spot.

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The incident was recorded by a camera mounted on her motorcycle, and the footage subsequently went viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sia (@rebelwheels_sia_)

Why do women bikers cover their faces?

The incident has also triggered a conversation about why some women riders deliberately conceal their identities while riding.

Pallavi Singh, another rider, told NDTV that women often use helmets, masks and full riding gear not merely for protection but also to avoid unwanted attention on the road.

“Most of the time, we cover our hair and put on full gear to hide our identity so that no one troubles us on the roads. But that's not freedom. We want to ride with pride,” Singh said.

She said the alleged incident reflected a larger problem with attitudes towards women riding motorcycles.

“This incident happened in broad daylight in Gurugram. Imagine what it would be like in the hinterland for women riders. The problem is also about mentality, because people are not used to seeing women riding sports bikes,” she said.

Singh also questioned why the accused had allegedly not been traced despite the incident being captured on camera.

“There is no fear of the system. Police and the government need to act,” she said.

What did Gurugram Police say?

Gurugram Police said its Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted the viral video on September 14 and took suo motu cognisance of the incident.

An FIR has been registered at the Sector 56 police station against the accused car driver.

Gurugram ACP Abhilaksh Joshi told ANI: “On September 14, our Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted a video showing a four-wheeler hitting a female two-wheeler rider from behind. This incident occurred on Golf Course Road; the Gurugram Police have contacted the woman involved and, taking suo motu cognisance, have registered an FIR at the Sector 56 Police Station in Gurugram.”

The ACP said police were tracing the identity of the accused through the vehicle involved.

“Regarding the accused's identity, details are currently being traced via the vehicle involved,” he said, adding that the woman would be part of the investigation and further action would be based on the facts that emerge.

Police also clarified that no written complaint had been received from Siya so far, but said action had been initiated based on the viral video.

Car owner says he was not driving

Meanwhile, the registered owner of the car, identified as Manish, told ANI that he was not driving the vehicle when the alleged incident took place.

“It is my vehicle. I was at work; a friend had borrowed my car. Kalyan Singh said he needed to go somewhere. He took it two days ago. I found out about the accident this morning,” Manish said.

He said he tried contacting Kalyan Singh after learning about the incident but received no response.

“I called him, but he didn't pick up. I also sent my father and others to his house. He is from Palwal district in Haryana... I work in the Army,” he added.

Police warn against road rage and rumours

ACP Joshi said Gurugram Police was monitoring incidents of rash and negligent driving and would take suo motu action even without a formal complaint.

“We are monitoring instances of rash or negligent driving and any such incidents occurring in Gurugram. Even without a formal complaint, we will take suo motu cognisance and initiate action in accordance with the law,” he said.

He also cautioned people against spreading unverified information about the case.

“People should not get involved in such incidents, nor should they spread baseless rumours about them. Doing so is a legal offence, and action will be taken,” Joshi said.

The police said the accused driver would be identified and apprehended at the earliest and that strict legal action would be taken against those found involved.

The investigation is underway.