Gurugram hit-and-run case: Who is Kalyan Bainsla, accused of hitting woman biker and fleeing?

Kalyan Bainsla, accused of hitting a woman biker with a car on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, is a gym owner who describes himself as an international kabaddi player. He is a resident of Tikri Gurjar village in Haryana’s Palwal district.

As per his Instagram profile, which has since been deactivated, he also identified himself as a member of the “Indian rugby team” and claimed to have won the Amateur Olympia India bodybuilding tournament. His sporting claims could not be independently verified.

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His profile mainly featured photographs and videos of him exercising and showing off his physique.

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Bainsla has admitted that a collision occurred but denied deliberately hitting the woman. He said he was travelling with his sister and two cousins.

“I was travelling with my family. I didn't make any gestures at the young woman; I simply asked her to ride her bike slowly. I admit that a collision occurred. Had I stopped right then, those people would have beaten us up,” he told a news channel.

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He claimed 20 to 22 motorcyclists had sped past him and that he did not initially realise a young woman was among them. He said he asked her and a man accompanying her to slow down.

“She was turning without checking her mirrors; just then, near a U-turn, I lost control of the car, and the collision occurred. It was my fault; I admit it,” he said.

Bainsla said he initially told his brother to stop after the collision but changed his mind after the bikers allegedly hurled abuses.

“My family was with me, so I feared they might beat us up if we stopped. I even stopped the car at a red light to speak to them and explained that it wasn't my fault. After that, my brother refused to stop there,” he said.

What Bainsla's lawyer says

His lawyer, Naveen Bainsla, claimed around 25 riders were constantly overtaking his client and alleged that the woman was driving at 140-170 kmph when she took a right and Bainsla took a left, resulting in the collision.

The car is registered in the name of Manish, an Army personnel. He said he was on duty in Assam and had lent the vehicle to Bainsla.

“I work in the Army and yes, it is my vehicle. I was at work and my friend Kalyan Singh had borrowed my car,” Manish said.

What happened on Golf Course Road?

The incident took place on Sunday when the car allegedly driven by Bainsla struck the Aprilia RS 457 sports bike of a woman who identified herself as Siya (rebelwheels_sia_) on social media.

Siya said she was riding with a group of bikers when the car began following them. She alleged that its occupants misbehaved and asked her to stop after she asked them to maintain their distance. She also alleged that they appeared intoxicated.

She said the car struck her motorcycle from the side while overtaking, knocking her off the bike and sending her skidding several metres. She escaped with minor injuries. The incident was captured by a camera mounted on her motorcycle, while her friend chased the car and tried to stop the driver, who allegedly fled.

Siya later said she would file an FIR with her lawyer and pursue legal action. Her father alleged that the collision was deliberate and said it was a women’s safety issue.

What action has police taken?

Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance after the video surfaced and registered a case against the accused driver under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 (causing injury) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 56 police station.

Police said Bainsla had been identified and three special teams formed to apprehend him. Raids were being conducted at various locations. No written complaint had been received from the victim at the time of the police statement.