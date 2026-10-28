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Home / Gurugram / Woman alleges Uber driver locked car, abused and threatened her over fare dispute in Gurugram

Woman alleges Uber driver locked car, abused and threatened her over fare dispute in Gurugram

When she tried to take her belongings, the Uber driver held her arm and shut the front-seat window where her luggage was kept

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:08 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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According to her post, the incident took place around 4.45 am after she arrived at Delhi airport and booked an Uber cab to Gurugram. Representative Image/iStock
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A woman software engineer and artificial intelligence (AI) professional has alleged that an Uber cab driver locked her inside the car, misbehaved with her and grabbed her arm following a dispute over the fare. She shared her account of the incident on X, prompting concerns over passenger safety.

Gurugram police said they were trying to contact the woman and would take action as per the law following receiving her complaint.

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According to her post, the incident took place around 4.45 am after she arrived at Delhi airport and booked an Uber cab to Gurugram. The fare displayed on the app was around Rs 625. However, after the trip, the driver, identified by her as Jamil Jahid Khan, allegedly showed her a screenshot of a Rapido fare quote of Rs 1,479 and demanded that she pay the higher amount.

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When she pointed out that the screenshot was from Rapido and not Uber, the driver allegedly insisted that she pay the amount displayed by Rapido for the route. The woman said she had already paid the fare displayed on her Uber app.

“After this, the driver locked the car and refused to let me retrieve my luggage unless I paid Rs 1,479. When I tried to take my belongings, he held my arm and shut the front-seat window to prevent me from removing it. I eventually managed to retrieve my luggage and tried to enter my house. However, the driver followed me and abused me. He did not stop but also began climbing the gate of my house and threatened me”, the woman said in her post.

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She tagged Uber's support account and sought an urgent response from a company representative, a proper investigation and concrete action. She also urged the platform to preserve the trip details and driver records. Several social media users subsequently urged Uber to take immediate action.

“What has been described is deeply concerning and has no place on the Uber platform. Such behaviour violates our Community Guidelines, and we have removed the driver’s access to the Uber app. We stand ready to support law enforcement authorities with any information they may require,” Uber said in an official statement.

“We have not yet received a complaint from the woman but had taken cognisance of her social media post and were investigating the matter," said a senior police officer.

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