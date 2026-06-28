Woman arrested for defaming another by creating fake social media in Gurugram

A woman was arrested in Gurugram for allegedly defaming another user on a social media platform by creating a fake account using her photo and posting obscene comments to take revenge, police said on Sunday.

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The accused woman created a fake account to take revenge on the complainant for registering a criminal case against her husband, they said.

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According to the police, a woman in her complaint at Police Station Cyber Crime South on May 22, alleged that an unknown person had created a fake Instagram account using her photograph and posted obscene and abusive comments to defame her.

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Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case. Subsequently, the police arrested Aarti, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya District, on Saturday in Gurugram, they said.

According to Cyber ACP Gaurav Fogat, “During interrogation, it was revealed that the complainant had earlier got a criminal case registered against the accused woman’s husband.”

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To take revenge and defame the complainant, the accused created a fake Instagram account using the complainant’s photograph and attempted to defame her, he said.

Further legal action will be taken in accordance with the law, the ACP said, adding that the investigation is in progress.