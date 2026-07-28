DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Woman arrested for ensnaring men in marriage trap to extort money in Gurugram

Woman arrested for ensnaring men in marriage trap to extort money in Gurugram

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:32 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused Varsha Rani.
Advertisement

Gurugram police have arrested a woman on charges of allegedly luring young men into marriage to usurp their property and extort money. Police alleged that the woman had married three times without legally divorcing any of her husbands and had earlier implicated her first two husbands in cases related to dowry harassment and rape. Her third husband approached the police after allegedly discovering her past.

Advertisement

The complainant levelled serious allegations against the woman, accusing her of contracting three marriages without obtaining a legal divorce, extorting money by threatening to implicate him in false criminal cases, and attempting to grab his property.

Advertisement

Following his complaint, an FIR was registered against the woman and four of her family members at Sector 65 police station. She was arrested last week and remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a city court. Police said they are verifying the role of her family members. The accused has been identified as Varsha Rani (32), a resident of Sonipat, Haryana.

Advertisement

According to the complaint filed by Sandeep Kumar, a real estate businessman from Bhiwani, he married Varsha Rani on June 27, 2023. After the marriage, she allegedly began pressuring him to live separately from his family and transfer his ancestral property into her name. In April 2025, Sandeep claimed he found documents relating to her previous court cases and legal proceedings in her wardrobe. The documents allegedly revealed that she had been married twice earlier and had filed cases, including those of rape and abduction, against her former husbands.

"When I found out about Varsha's earlier marriages, she started threatening to implicate me in a false case. She demanded Rs 18 lakh to spare me from the case. I transferred this amount to her account through RTGS. Varsha and her family members broke the lock of my office in Sector 61, Gurugram, took possession of the premises, and made off with Rs 2 lakh in cash, important property deeds and other documents. Her brother also threatened to kill me," Sandeep alleged in his complaint.

Advertisement

"The arrested woman had married a real estate businessman. The complainant alleged that she attempted to take over his office and defrauded him by concealing her previous marriages before marrying him. The woman has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. We are verifying the role of her family members, and further investigation is underway," said Inspector Rambir, SHO of Sector 65 police station.

According to the police, the accused woman's bail application was rejected by a lower court.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts