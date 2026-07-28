Woman arrested for ensnaring men in marriage trap to extort money in Gurugram

Gurugram police have arrested a woman on charges of allegedly luring young men into marriage to usurp their property and extort money. Police alleged that the woman had married three times without legally divorcing any of her husbands and had earlier implicated her first two husbands in cases related to dowry harassment and rape. Her third husband approached the police after allegedly discovering her past.

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The complainant levelled serious allegations against the woman, accusing her of contracting three marriages without obtaining a legal divorce, extorting money by threatening to implicate him in false criminal cases, and attempting to grab his property.

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Following his complaint, an FIR was registered against the woman and four of her family members at Sector 65 police station. She was arrested last week and remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a city court. Police said they are verifying the role of her family members. The accused has been identified as Varsha Rani (32), a resident of Sonipat, Haryana.

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According to the complaint filed by Sandeep Kumar, a real estate businessman from Bhiwani, he married Varsha Rani on June 27, 2023. After the marriage, she allegedly began pressuring him to live separately from his family and transfer his ancestral property into her name. In April 2025, Sandeep claimed he found documents relating to her previous court cases and legal proceedings in her wardrobe. The documents allegedly revealed that she had been married twice earlier and had filed cases, including those of rape and abduction, against her former husbands.

"When I found out about Varsha's earlier marriages, she started threatening to implicate me in a false case. She demanded Rs 18 lakh to spare me from the case. I transferred this amount to her account through RTGS. Varsha and her family members broke the lock of my office in Sector 61, Gurugram, took possession of the premises, and made off with Rs 2 lakh in cash, important property deeds and other documents. Her brother also threatened to kill me," Sandeep alleged in his complaint.

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"The arrested woman had married a real estate businessman. The complainant alleged that she attempted to take over his office and defrauded him by concealing her previous marriages before marrying him. The woman has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. We are verifying the role of her family members, and further investigation is underway," said Inspector Rambir, SHO of Sector 65 police station.

According to the police, the accused woman's bail application was rejected by a lower court.