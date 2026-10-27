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Home / Gurugram / Woman ASI held for accepting Rs 9,500 bribe in Yamunanagar

Woman ASI held for accepting Rs 9,500 bribe in Yamunanagar

Accused allegedly demanded Rs 1,000 per truck to allow mining mineral-laden vehicles to pass through checkpoints Shiv Kumar Sharma

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Our Correspondent
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 11:57 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a woman Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Rajni, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 9,500 from a transporter in Yamunanagar.

The arrest followed a complaint by Akhtar Ali, a resident of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, who alleged that the ASI was demanding Rs 1,000 per truck to facilitate the passage of vehicles carrying sand, bajri and other mining minerals through checkpoints without obstruction.

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According to the complainant, he was engaged in transporting mining minerals and had 10 vehicles carrying the material. Six of these had already been allowed to pass through the checkpoints, while four were yet to be cleared. He alleged that the ASI had demanded Rs 1,000 per truck to ensure the remaining vehicles could pass without difficulty.

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Acting on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught the woman ASI while she was allegedly accepting the bribe. The alleged bribe amount was recovered from her possession.

Satpal Deshwal, an ACB inspector, told mediapersons that the matter was being investigated to ascertain whether other police personnel or government employees were involved in the alleged illegal collection.

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He said the investigation would establish whether the ASI had acted alone or whether other personnel were also part of the alleged arrangement.

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