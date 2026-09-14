DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Woman biker 'chased', hit by car in Gurugram after asking driver to 'stay away', video goes viral

Woman biker 'chased', hit by car in Gurugram after asking driver to 'stay away', video goes viral

Biker alleges white sedan followed her group on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road before swerving into her motorcycle

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:44 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A screengrab from the viral video showing the woman biker on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road allegedly being hit by a car.
Advertisement

A hit-and-run incident on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road has gone viral after a video showed a woman biker allegedly being rammed by a car, which then fled the spot.

The biker, identified on Instagram as @rebelwheels_sia_, shared the video herself and alleged that a white sedan began aggressively tailing her group during a Sunday morning ride.

Advertisement

The woman alleged that she signalled the driver to maintain distance, but he signalled her to stop. She also alleged that the occupants of the car appeared to be intoxicated.

Advertisement

As she tried to create space, the car allegedly swerved into her motorcycle, throwing her onto the road and dragging the bike several metres before speeding away.

“I have nothing to say, but today I felt unsafe on Gurugram roads. People like these aren’t afraid of hitting people and running away,” she said.

Advertisement

The woman is undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital. Police are investigating the incident but are yet to issue an official statement.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sia (@rebelwheels_sia)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts