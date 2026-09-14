Woman biker 'chased', hit by car in Gurugram after asking driver to 'stay away', video goes viral

A hit-and-run incident on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road has gone viral after a video showed a woman biker allegedly being rammed by a car, which then fled the spot.

The biker, identified on Instagram as @rebelwheels_sia_, shared the video herself and alleged that a white sedan began aggressively tailing her group during a Sunday morning ride.

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The woman alleged that she signalled the driver to maintain distance, but he signalled her to stop. She also alleged that the occupants of the car appeared to be intoxicated.

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As she tried to create space, the car allegedly swerved into her motorcycle, throwing her onto the road and dragging the bike several metres before speeding away.

“I have nothing to say, but today I felt unsafe on Gurugram roads. People like these aren’t afraid of hitting people and running away,” she said.

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The woman is undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital. Police are investigating the incident but are yet to issue an official statement.