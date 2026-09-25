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Home / Gurugram / Woman dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Sohna society building

Woman dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Sohna society building

Family alleges husband harassed, physically assaulted her

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 06:48 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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The deceased, Deepa. File photo
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A 30-year-old woman, mother of an eight-year-old child, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of a residential society building in Sohna. The woman’s family has levelled serious allegations of harassment and physical assault against her husband. The police are investigating the case.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Deepa, was a resident of Shamimar village in Delhi. She married Jitendra alias Jatin, a resident of Janakpuri, Delhi, in March 2018. Her family stated that disputes between the couple arose shortly after their marriage. Later, the couple moved from Delhi to Gurugram and began living in a flat at the MVN Society in Sohna.

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Deepa’s father alleged that her husband had been continuously harassing her for the past six months. Deepa was allegedly beaten and mistreated. Subsequently, she jumped from the third-floor balcony of the society flat on Thursday.

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After receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and rushed the woman to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her father alleged that Jitendra frequently invited friends over to drink and would mock Deepa in front of them while intoxicated. He also allegedly physically abused her, and she took the extreme step due to the constant harassment.

“Following the complaint, a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated. Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and the investigation,” said a senior police officer.

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