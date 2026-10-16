Woman found murdered in Gurugram home, hands tied and face taped; robbery suspected

A 34-year-old woman was murdered inside her home in broad daylight on Friday in Dohla village near Sohna in Gurugram. Unidentified assailants tied the woman’s hands, covered her mouth and face with tape, and left her in the bathroom. The fact that belongings were found scattered inside the house suggests a possible robbery.

The incident came to light when the woman’s husband returned home from school with their children and found his wife lying in the bathroom. After receiving information, a police team reached the spot along with the FSL team and launched an investigation.

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According to the police, the deceased was identified as Neetu. Her husband, Prashant, is a teacher at a private school. In his complaint to the police, Prashant said he had left for school with their children on Friday morning. When he returned home around 2 pm, he found household items scattered. Suspecting something was amiss, he searched the house and found his wife in the bathroom. Her hands were tied and her face was covered with tape. He immediately rushed her to a private hospital in Sohna, where doctors declared her dead.

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An FIR was registered against unknown accused and the body was sent to the mortuary for a postmortem examination.

“The case is under investigation. Footage from nearby CCTV cameras is being examined to identify suspects. At present, the motive for the murder has not been established, nor has it been confirmed whether any items were stolen from the house. A probe is underway and the picture will be clear soon,” said Mukesh Yadav, ACP, Sohna.