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Home / Gurugram / Woman head constable arrested for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe in Gurugram

Woman head constable arrested for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe in Gurugram

Head constable allegedly demanded bribe to exclude two brothers’ names from an investigation

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:33 AM Jun 12, 2026 IST
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The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a woman head constable posted at the Manesar Women’s Police Station for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

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The accused, identified as head constable Kavita, was caught red-handed while accepting the money. A case has been registered against her under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is under way.

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According to an ACB official, the names of two brothers, Balram and Mukesh, were included in a criminal case registered at the Manesar Women’s Police Station. Kavita, who was the investigating officer in the case, allegedly demanded a bribe to exclude the brothers from the investigation and remove their names from the records.

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The official said a deal was struck for Rs 50,000, following which one of the brothers approached the ACB, Gurugram and lodged a complaint.

After receiving the complaint, the ACB laid a trap. The complainant was given chemically-treated currency notes and sent to hand over the money to the accused.

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As soon as the complainant handed over the agreed sum of Rs 50,000 to Kavita near the Manesar Women’s Police Station, the ACB team apprehended her and recovered the tainted money from her possession.

A senior ACB official said that a case has been registered and further legal proceedings were being carried out.

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