A woman was allegedly held captive and gang-raped under the pretext of medical treatment in the Tauru area of Nuh district.

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The victim alleged that the accused also circulated her obscene photos and videos. An FIR has been registered against five individuals, including a cleric and two women, at the Sadar Tauru police station.

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According to the complaint filed by the victim, on May 22, she visited a cleric in Mathepur village of Palwal district for her child’s treatment. She alleged that the cleric claimed the child was afflicted by an “evil spirit” and asked her to come to his premises in Khori village under the Tauru area the following day.

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Upon arrival, she was informed that the treatment would take place after sunset. During this time, she was allegedly given a drink, after which she lost consciousness.

According to the woman, when she regained consciousness, she found herself locked in a room where the cleric and the other accused had held her captive and raped her. The complaint further states that she was forced to remain silent by threats to kill her child.

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The victim alleged that she was subsequently taken to various locations, her mobile SIM card was destroyed and she was prevented from contacting her family.

“On the night of June 23, I managed to escape from the clutches of the accused with my child and reach home, where I narrated the entire incident to my family. The accused had circulated my obscene photos and videos on social media and were continuously threatening me,” the victim alleged.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against five accused, including a cleric, two men and two women, at the Sadar Tauru police station.

“An FIR has been registered and the matter is being thoroughly investigated from all angles. Further legal action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation,” said Inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO of the Sadar Tauru police station.