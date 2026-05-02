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Home / Gurugram / Woman molested outside Gurugram club, assaulted after resisting

Woman molested outside Gurugram club, assaulted after resisting

FIR registered against an unidentified man under relevant sections of the BNS

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 06:14 PM May 02, 2026 IST
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A young woman was allegedly molested outside a club in Gurugram’s Sector 66 on Wednesday. When she resisted, the accused assaulted her and threatened to kill her, police said.

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Following her complaint, an FIR was registered against an unidentified man under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 65 police station.

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According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday near Elite 66 Club. The woman alleged that a man approached her, molested her, and assaulted her when she resisted. He also allegedly issued death threats before fleeing the scene.

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“A case has been registered based on the victim’s complaint. We are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused. He will be arrested soon,” a senior police officer said.

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