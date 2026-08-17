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Home / Gurugram / Woman seeking life partner on matrimonial app duped of Rs 2.31 lakh

Woman seeking life partner on matrimonial app duped of Rs 2.31 lakh

Fraudster gains 28-year-old’s trust, obtains credit card details and withdraws money; cyber police probe under way

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:08 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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A young woman looking for a life partner on a matrimonial website was allegedly duped of Rs 2.31 lakh after fraudsters befriended her, gained her trust and obtained her credit card details. An FIR has been registered at the Cyber Crime South police station.

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According to a complaint filed by the 28-year-old woman, she had created a profile on a matrimonial app. Sometime later, an unknown person contacted her and built a rapport through continuous interaction. After gaining her confidence, the accused obtained her confidential credit card details on a pretext.

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The accused then used the card details to withdraw Rs 2.31 lakh. The woman realised she had been defrauded after receiving a notification about the deduction from her account. She subsequently approached the police and filed a complaint.

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“A case has been registered against unknown accused persons under various sections based on the complaint. The cyber team is working to identify the accused using banking transactions, mobile numbers, and other technical evidence. The accused will be arrested soon”, said Gaurav Fogat, ACP cyber.

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