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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram woman held for Rs 90 lakh extortion from boyfriend, threatened him of false rape case

Gurugram woman held for Rs 90 lakh extortion from boyfriend, threatened him of false rape case

Was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting Rs 50,000 in cash from the complainant during a police trap

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:08 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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The woman is alleged to have issued threats to implicate the victim in a false rape case and to cause harm to his family. Tribune photo
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A 24-year-old woman was arrested by the Gurugram Police for allegedly blackmailing her boyfriend and extorting around Rs 90 lakh by threatening to implicate him in a false rape case. She was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting Rs 50,000 in cash from the complainant during a police trap. The cash was recovered from her possession, while around Rs 95 lakh in her bank account has been frozen by the police.

The accused was identified as Suryadita Das (24), a native of West Bengal who was residing in Sushant Lok, Gurugram. An FIR has been registered at the Sadar police station.

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According to the police, the complainant stated that he had met the woman about three years ago through an online dating app. The two remained in contact through chats and later started meeting each other. He alleged that the woman subsequently began blackmailing him, repeatedly demanding money and threatening to implicate him in a false rape case and harm his family members.

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“The woman had already taken around Rs 95 lakh from me through blackmailing, including payments made through bank transfers and cash. Despite this, she continued demanding money and threatening to implicate me in a false case if her demands were not met. Finally, I approached the police,” the complainant alleged.

Following the complaint, a police team was constituted and devised a plan to monitor the transaction when the accused allegedly collected the money. The woman had called the complainant to a coffee house in Sector 47 on Sohna Road on Sunday. Police personnel, dressed in plain clothes, kept the proceedings under surveillance.

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According to the police, the woman was arrested while allegedly accepting Rs 50,000 in cash from the complainant at the coffee house. During the search, the police recovered the cash, including currency notes that had been marked by the police team beforehand.

During interrogation, the police said it emerged that the accused had met the complainant through a dating app around three years ago. The two initially interacted online before exchanging mobile numbers and meeting in person.

“Investigation revealed that the accused developed a relationship with the complainant and later started blackmailing him and continuously demanding money. She had taken around Rs 90 lakh from the complainant and was still demanding lakhs of rupees. During her two-day police remand, around Rs 95 lakh found in her bank account was frozen. Further proceedings are being carried out as per law,” said Naveen Sharma, ACP Crime.

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