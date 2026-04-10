Youth found murdered at Gurugram school

A youth was found murdered on the premises of a government school at Heli Mandi in Pataudi of Gurugram district on Friday morning.

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According to officials, teachers and staff arriving at the school discovered the body lying on the floor in the building. Bloodstains were found at the spot. The education department and police were informed.

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Preliminary assessment suggests that the victim was killed after being struck on the head with a heavy object. A forensic team was also called to the scene.

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Ravi (20) was a resident of Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh. Police said efforts are under way to trace his family and ascertain how he reached the school.

A senior police official said the victim was wearing jeans and T-shirt at the time of the incident. CCTV footage is being scanned to determine how the incident occurred and identify those involved.

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Police have launched an investigation.