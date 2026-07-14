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Home / Gurugram / Youth from Jharkhand found dead near Gurugram Golf Course Road, murder suspected

Youth from Jharkhand found dead near Gurugram Golf Course Road, murder suspected

FIR registered, body kept in the mortuary for a post-mortem examination

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:45 PM Jul 14, 2026 IST
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The blood-stained body of a young man was found in bushes near Golf Course Road on Tuesday morning. Preliminary investigations suggest that he was hit on the head with a stone. An FIR was registered and the body was kept in the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

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According to police, passers-by spotted the body lying in the bushes around 6 am on Tuesday and alerted the authorities. Police reached the spot and began an investigation. Based on documents found in his pocket, the deceased was identified as Bandi Oraon, a native of Asni Mugla in Jharkhand.

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A senior police officer said the deceased’s family had been informed about the incident. A post-mortem examination would be conducted after his brother Mahavir arrives in Gurugram.

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The investigating officer said evidence had been collected from the crime scene and footage from nearby CCTV cameras was being examined. Further investigation is under way.

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