Youth from Jharkhand found dead near Gurugram Golf Course Road, murder suspected

The blood-stained body of a young man was found in bushes near Golf Course Road on Tuesday morning. Preliminary investigations suggest that he was hit on the head with a stone. An FIR was registered and the body was kept in the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

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According to police, passers-by spotted the body lying in the bushes around 6 am on Tuesday and alerted the authorities. Police reached the spot and began an investigation. Based on documents found in his pocket, the deceased was identified as Bandi Oraon, a native of Asni Mugla in Jharkhand.

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A senior police officer said the deceased’s family had been informed about the incident. A post-mortem examination would be conducted after his brother Mahavir arrives in Gurugram.

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The investigating officer said evidence had been collected from the crime scene and footage from nearby CCTV cameras was being examined. Further investigation is under way.