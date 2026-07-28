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Home / Gurugram / Zepto delivery rider’s bike stolen in just two minutes at Pachgaon Flyover on KMP Expressway

Zepto delivery rider’s bike stolen in just two minutes at Pachgaon Flyover on KMP Expressway

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 06:14 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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The motorcycle of a Zepto delivery rider was stolen from the the Pachgaon flyover on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in just two minutes.

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By the time the victim returned after relieving himself beneath the flyover, thieves took off with his locked bike. Following the delivery rider’s complaint, an FIR was registered at the Bilaspur police station.

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According to the complaint, Hemant Kumar, a resident of Kasan village and a delivery rider for the online grocery delivery app Zepto, said that on Sunday he was performing his routine duties and heading towards Farrukhnagar via the KMP Expressway.

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He added that while on the way, upon reaching the Pachgaon flyover, he safely parked his Splendor motorcycle on the side of the flyover. “I had properly locked my black motorcycle and parked it by the side of the flyover. I then went down beneath the flyover to relieve myself. The entire process took barely two minutes, but when I returned to the flyover, I found my bike missing,” Hemant said in his complaint.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

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“We are scanning footage from nearby CCTV cameras and gathering information regarding vehicle-lifting gangs,” said Head Constable Tejpal, the investigating officer.

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