​Gurugram police book YouTuber couple for ‘extorting’ over Rs 80 lakh from advertising firm owner

Gurugram, November 26

Two Delhi-based YouTubers have been booked for allegedly extorting more than Rs 80 lakh from a private firm owner after allegedly honey-trapping and threatened to implicate him in a rape case, police said on Saturday.

The victim had filed a complaint in August but the accused moved court for interim bail and it was only after their interim bail was cancelled an FIR was registered on Thursday at Sector 50 police station.

According to a complaint filed by a 21-year-old Badshahpur resident who runs a private advertising firm, he got in touch with one Naamra Qadir sometime ago in Hotel Radisson, Sohna road. One Virat alias Manish Beniwal was with Qadir her. The complainant claimed that for an advertisement of his company Qadir demanded Rs 2 lakh and he gave the amount.

After some days she demanded Rs 50,000 more and he transferred it into her account. After some days, the complainant claimed, Qadir expressed her liking for him and said she wanted to marry him. They became good friends.

The private firm owner said, “In August I along with Naamra Qadir and Manish went to a club for partying. We booked a room there late at night. The next morning when I woke up Naamra Qadir asked me to handover my bank cards and iWatch. She threatened to implicate me in a rape case. Manish alias Virat Beniwal pointed a weapon at me and claimed that he is husband of Qadir and if I do not give them money he will implicate me in a false case. After this they had extort more than Rs 80 lakh and gift items from me. When I withdrew Rs 5 lakh from my father’s account to give them, he enquired about the purpose for which I want money. I revealed everything to my father who took me to police.”

The police first served a notice on the accused to join the investigation on October 10, but the accused moved to a Gurugram court for interim bail. The bail was rejected on November 18. After this an FIR was registered against the accused identified as Naamra Qadir and Manish alias Viart Beniwal, residents of Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, under Sections 388 (extortion by putting any person in fear), 328 (causing hurt by mean of poison), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sector 50 police station on Thursday.

“We are conducting raids to nab the accused women and they will be arrested as soon as possible,” said inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO of sector 50 police station.