1,000 participate in Gita Run

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 18

Around 1,000 persons from various districts of the state participated in Gita Run, organised as part of the International Gita Mahotsav celebrations, here today.

Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha flagged off the run that started from Purushottam Pura Bagh near Brahma Sarovar. The run was jointly organised by the district administration, Kurukshetra Development Board and the Sports and Youth Affairs Department.

In the men’s category, Sumit Kundu from Rohtak won the 10-km event and got Rs 31,000 cash award; Sahil and Ravi of Karnal secured the second and third spot, respectively, and got Rs 21,000 and Rs 11,000 cash awards.

In the women’s category, Sneha from Rohtak won the 5-km event and got Rs 31,000 cash award; Rimpi from Ambala, and Anjali from Kurukshetra secured the second and third spot, respectively, and got Rs 21,000 and Rs 11,000 cash award.