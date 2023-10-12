1,072 flats allotted to Khori oustees

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 11

With the allotment of as many as 1,072 EWS flats in Dabua Colony here, officials of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Faridabad, have claimed that only three per cent of 5,200 applications are left to be disposed of.

The rehabilitation move had been taken up by the civic body in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court after the demolition of the colony in June 2021.

According to MC officials, around 3,900 applications were rejected for not meeting the standard criteria while 1,072 applicants have been allotted the EWS flats under the rehabilitation scheme launched two years ago.

Senior MC official BS Dhillon said around 160 applications lying pending with the civic body are likely to be disposed of soon. A majority of the applicants had been found ineligible, he said, adding that the list of these people have been uploaded on the portal of the Urban Local Bodies and MC.

As the eligibility criteria included production of documents like names of the registered voters in the voter list or a Parivar Pehchan Patra issued by the state government or the proof of DHBVN connection prior to the demolition, it is reported that as many as 3,900 applicants failed to meet the criteria.

“Though 180 families have been residing in the allotted flats for the past one year, none of the applicants have legally taken possession,” MC Executive Engineer Nitin Kadian said.

He said 350 flats allotted by the MC in Dabua Colony have been locked by the applicants. However, according to sources, the condition of monthly installment of Rs 1,950 per month for a period of 20 years had desisted a majority of allottees to go for formal possession as they wanted it free of cost.

