1,100 women plant saplings in 'Oxygen Bagh'

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, March 8

As many as 1,100 women planted 1,100 saplings in “Oxygen Bagh” at Bali Kutubpur village of Gannaur district on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

This is the first women ‘Oxygen Bagh’ of the state where all saplings have been planted exclusively by women – government women officials, girl students of various schools, anganwadi workers — and it has been dedicated to Veerangna Amrita Devi.

Surender Doon, SDM, Gannuar, congratulated the women and inaugurated the programme. Doon said even in this era of modernity, there are people who discriminate between girls and boys. There should be no discrimination of any kind. Girls should be promoted by giving special opportunities. Only daughters can bring the change in society.

Block Development and Panchayat Officer Ankita Verma emphasised on hard work to establish a separate identity in society and also inspired the girls to move forward in life with full strength.

Tree man Devender Soora said this was the first women “Oxygen Bagh” of the state where 1100 fruit, shade and medicinal plants were planted by 1,100 women. Briefing about the history of Verangna Amrita Devi, Soora said she had sacrificed her life to save trees and plants in her native village Khejdi in Rajasthan along with her three daughters Asu, Ratni and Bhagu in 1730. That’s why the first “Oxygen Bagh” has been dedicated to her on the occasion of International Women’s Day today.