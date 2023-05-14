1,139 traffic violators fined in Faridabad

Faridabad, May 13
Continuing its drive against the traffic rules violations, the traffic police issued challans to 1,139 vehicle owners on Saturday. A penalty to the tune of Rs 16.98 lakh was imposed on the offenders.
According to a spokesperson of the police, the offences over which the challans were imposed included overspeeding, drunk driving, overloading, driving on wrong side, illegal parking, triple riding, riding without helmet or without number plate and driving in no entry zones.
He said school buses and vans carrying more than capacity were also fined. challans were also issued for underage driving and wrong lane driving during the past 24 hours.
According to the official, 37 vehicles have also been impounded. The police have released helpline numbers — 9582200138 and 0129-2225999 — for people to provide information about traffic violations and problems related to traffic in the city.
