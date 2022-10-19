Rs 1.18 cr seized in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 18

A team of the NIA today carried out a search and seized about Rs 1.18 crore from the house of a software developer in Ambala City.

The seized cash was later handed over to the Ambala police and the Income Tax Department was informed for further action.

Baldev Nagar SHO Gourav Punia said, “A team of the NIA reached the house of Mahipal Rathee here. We have been told that he works as a software developer for a company. During the search, the NIA seized cash. We have informed income tax officials for further action and to ascertain the source of money. The family has said that it will submit its reply on getting the notice.”

Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “The NIA has not shared any information about the person and the reasons behind the search.”

