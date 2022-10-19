Rs 1.18 cr seized in Ambala

Ambala, October 18
A team of the NIA today carried out a search and seized about Rs 1.18 crore from the house of a software developer in Ambala City.
The seized cash was later handed over to the Ambala police and the Income Tax Department was informed for further action.
Baldev Nagar SHO Gourav Punia said, “A team of the NIA reached the house of Mahipal Rathee here. We have been told that he works as a software developer for a company. During the search, the NIA seized cash. We have informed income tax officials for further action and to ascertain the source of money. The family has said that it will submit its reply on getting the notice.”
Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “The NIA has not shared any information about the person and the reasons behind the search.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...